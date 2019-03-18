Excavation to take place on Tralee road with caving issue

Kerry County Council is to excavate a major road in Tralee to investigate why lags are appearing on it.

Councillors Terry O’Brien and Graham Spring both called on the local authority to assess the ongoing caving issue on the Bracker O’Regan road.

The road was constructed in 2009 and two minor lags have developed over the years.





The council said despite repairs being carried out a more extensive investigation is needed to identify the underlying cause.

Works will be carried out during the summer months.