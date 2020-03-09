Examining our Attitude to Coronavirus – March 9th, 2020

Do our attitudes to the virus need a deep clean and change as well? Kerry County Councillor Terry O’Brien works with the Irish Wheelchair Association and has underlying health issues. The Labour councillor says some of our attitudes to COVID-19 and its impact on the elderly and those with health concerns need an overhaul.

