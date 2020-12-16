Ex-Debenhams workers shocked and disappointed at government offer

Ex-Debenhams workers are shocked and disappointed at the government’s offer of a 3 million euro package for training and upskilling.

The Chair of the Labour Court, Kevin Foley, announced the proposal following lengthy engagement with workers, KPMG and government.

Around 1,000 staff lost their jobs last year, including 90 at the Manor West outlet in Tralee, after the company went into liquidation and yesterday marked the 250th day of their dispute for better redundancy packages.

Former shop steward at the Patrick Street store in Cork, Valerie Conlon, says the offer from government isn’t acceptable: