Evolving Kerry Said To Be Hitting Form At The Right Time

Kerry have evolved throughout the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship season so far, according to analyst Coman Goggins.

The Kingdom take on already eliminated Meath in their final Super 8s game next weekend knowing if they avoid defeat, they will be guaranteed a place in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

In their last two matches Peter Keane’s team have beaten Mayo in Killarney and drawn with Donegal in Croke Park.

Goggins, a former All-Star defender with Dublin, told the AIB GAA podcast that the Munster Champions are hitting form at the right time https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/evolve.mp3