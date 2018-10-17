Evidence in North Kerry murder trial concludes

Evidence in the North Kerry murder trial has concluded.

63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff has pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O’Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff on April 4th 2017.

It is alleged Mr Ferris intentionally rammed the 73-year-old tillage farmer’s car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter causing him catastrophic injuries.





From the Central Criminal Court sitting at Tralee Courthouse, Aisling O’Brien reports:

Detective Garda Paul Walsh, who was recalled to the witness box by Senior Counsel for the Defence Brendan Grehan, told the court Gardai found an unloaded double barrel shotgun and ten cartridges in the boot of Anthony O’Mahony’s car after the incident on April 4th 2017.

He said this was an unlicensed firearm.

The court heard in 1987 at Causeway District Court Anthony O’Mahony was convicted and fined £50 for assaulting a man by discharging a pellet after two men came onto his lands to shoot game without permission.

In 1993, Anthony O’Mahony appeared at Listowel District Court after threatening to shoot two social welfare officers who arrived at his lands at Rattoo while carrying out an investigation.

Mr O’Mahony, who at the time, said he was under pressure on his farm was bound to the peace for a year and no conviction was recorded.

Detective Garda Paul Walsh also told the court the accused, Michael Ferris has no previous convictions and despite being granted bail in the High Court has remained in custody in Cork Prison.

Evidence in the case has now finished, the jury has been sent home until tomorrow as legal argument is taking place.

Closing arguments by the prosecution and defence are due to be given tomorrow.