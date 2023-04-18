Tog Sos April 27th 2023

What's Tóg Sos about?

Tóg Sos is 3 hours of pure traditional Irish Entertainment taking place at Siamsa Tire Theatre in Tralee. Tóg Sos is the live embodiment of Mary Conroy's weekly Radio Kerry show broadcast Monday nights between 8and 10pm following Terrace Talk. The April show will see Mary and her former Kingdom Ceili co host Máire Begley reunited for a few tunes also. And we are delighted to welcome Bryan O Leary who composed the theme tune for the Tóg Sos radio show!

Who is performing?

Mary Conroy, Maire Begley, Bryan O Leary, Frances Kennedy, Annmarie O Riordan, Bryan Murphy, PJ Murrihy and Eoin Turner

Where is it on?

Tóg Sos will take place at Siamsa Tire Theatre Tralee

When is it on?

Tóg Sos is on Thursday April 27th 2023

How do I get tickets?

You can book tickets by calling the Box Office on 066 7123055 or directly online at Siamsa Tire Tralee