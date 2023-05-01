Timeless & Irish Concert July 2023

Timeless & Irish Concert in Ballyheigue

Last October Radio Kerry brought Billy Donegan's Timeless & Irish Concert to Ballyheigue Community Centre. Following it's great success we have been invited back to put on anther show during the annual Ballyheigue Summer Festival in July!

What Date is it on?

Wednesday, July 14th 2023

Who's Performing?

Joining us for a fantastic night of entertainment with Mick Flavin, Annmarie O Riordan, Ann Dillane, TR Dallas, Johnny Carroll, John Hogan, Muriel O Connor & Fran Curry and Paddy O Brien. Music by The Ryan Turner Band.

How much are the tickets?

Tickets are €30 direct from Ballyheigue Community Centre or €30 + Fees when booking on Eventbrite

How can I get Tickets?

You can purchase tickets online from Eventbrite or you can purchase them directly from Ballyheigue Community Centre. Tickets are limited to 400 so early booking or purchase is recommended