Advertisement
Events

Timeless & Irish Concert July 2023

May 1, 2023 11:05 By melanie
Timeless & Irish Concert July 2023 Timeless & Irish Concert July 2023
Share this article

Timeless & Irish Concert in Ballyheigue

Last October Radio Kerry brought Billy Donegan's Timeless & Irish Concert to Ballyheigue Community Centre.  Following it's great success we have been invited back to put on anther show during the annual Ballyheigue Summer Festival in July!

Timeless *& Irish Concert Ballyheigue July 2023

Advertisement

What Date is it on?

Wednesday, July 14th 2023

Who's Performing?

Advertisement

Joining us for a fantastic night of entertainment with Mick Flavin, Annmarie O Riordan, Ann Dillane, TR Dallas, Johnny Carroll, John Hogan, Muriel O Connor & Fran Curry and Paddy O Brien.  Music by The Ryan Turner Band.

How much are the tickets?

Tickets are €30 direct from Ballyheigue Community Centre or €30 + Fees when booking on Eventbrite

Advertisement

How can I get Tickets?

You can purchase tickets online from Eventbrite or you can purchase them directly from Ballyheigue Community Centre.  Tickets are limited to 400 so early booking or purchase is recommended

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus