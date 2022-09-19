Timeless & Irish Concert - Ballyheigue Community Centre

What's the next Radio Kerry concert?

What date is the Timeless & Irish concert on?

Radio Kerry Events is delighted to bring Timeless & Irish to Ballyheigue on October 19th to mark the belated 40th anniversary celebrations of the Community Centre.

Who's playing at the Timeless & Irish Concert?

Enjoy a fantastic night of entertainment as we welcome Sean Keane, Paddy O Brien, John Hogan , Crystal Swing, Anne Dillane, Johnny Carroll, Trudi Lalor and Paudi McAuliffe to Ballyheigue. Music by the Ryan Turner band and MC Radio Kerry's Timeless and Irish man himself Billy Donegan!

Where can I buy tickets for the Timeless & Irish Concert in Ballyheigue?

Tickets €30 plus booking fee from Eventbrite.ie or directly from Ballyheigue Community Centre!

What time is the Timeless & Irish concert on?

doors open at 7pm and the show is at 8pm.

