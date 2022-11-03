Advertisement
Timeless & Irish at Christmas in Ballybunion

Nov 3, 2022 17:11 By melanie
Timeless & Irish at Christmas in Ballybunion
What's the next Radio Kerry Timeless & Irish concert?

Timeless & Irish at Christmas

What date is the Timeless & Irish concert on?

Radio Kerry Events is delighted to bring Timeless & Irish Christmas concert to Tintean Theatre Ballybunion on Thursday, December 16th

Who's playing at the Timeless & Irish Concert?

Enjoy a fantastic night of entertainment as we welcome  Louise Morrissey, TR Dallas, Annemarie O Riordan, Pat McKenna, Crystal Swing, Shaun O Dowd, PJ Murrihy and Paudi McAuliffe to Ballybunion. Music by the Ryan Turner band and MC Radio Kerry's Timeless and Irish man himself Billy Donegan!

Where can I buy tickets for the Timeless & Irish Concert in Ballybunion?

Tickets €31 plus additional fees from Tinteán Theatre

What time is the Timeless & Irish concert on?

doors open at 7pm and the show is at 8pm.

Online here 

