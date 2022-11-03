Timeless & Irish at Christmas in Ballybunion

What's the next Radio Kerry Timeless & Irish concert?
What date is the Timeless & Irish concert on?
Advertisement
Radio Kerry Events is delighted to bring Timeless & Irish Christmas concert to Tintean Theatre Ballybunion on Thursday, December 16th
Who's playing at the Timeless & Irish Concert?
Enjoy a fantastic night of entertainment as we welcome Louise Morrissey, TR Dallas, Annemarie O Riordan, Pat McKenna, Crystal Swing, Shaun O Dowd, PJ Murrihy and Paudi McAuliffe to Ballybunion. Music by the Ryan Turner band and MC Radio Kerry's Timeless and Irish man himself Billy Donegan!
Advertisement
Where can I buy tickets for the Timeless & Irish Concert in Ballybunion?
Tickets €31 plus additional fees from Tinteán Theatre
What time is the Timeless & Irish concert on?
Advertisement
doors open at 7pm and the show is at 8pm.
Find out about other Radio Kerry Events ...
Online here
Advertisement
On Social media