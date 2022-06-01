Timeless and Irish Concert

June 22nd, 2022 | Doors 7pm Show 8pm | The Tintean Ballybunion

Click here to purchase tickets

Eight great acts will take to the stage including national favourites on the music scene Sean Keane, Louise Morrissey, Shaun O Dowd, Paddy O Brien and Crystal Swing.

From just across the Kerry Cork boarder Anne Marie O Riordan joins us. And we are delighted to welcome local Kerry talent in the form of Bryan Murphy and ballad group Spailpin. Providing the music on the night, all the way from Donegal, will be the Ryan Turner Band!

Billy Donegan’s Timeless & Irish show enjoys one of the biggest audiences on Radio Kerry weekly. Over 30,000 listeners every Sunday according to the most recent IPSOS/MRBI JNLR Listenership results published in February 2022.

In 2014 we decided to bring the Timeless and Irish concert to the stage with a show which offered the opportunity to enjoy a variety of the acts regularly featured on Billy’s Sunday show live in concert on one night. The events proved a success with sell out shows on a regular basis. Audiences vary between 350 and 1000, depending on venue capacity. It’s always a great social occasion of sing along entertainment and plenty of laughs along the way!

After a two year Covid induced hiatus we are delighted to see the return of live concerts to stages across Kerry, no more so our own shows.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm and you can look forward to 3 hours of fantastic entertainment.

The Timeless & Irish concert tickets are €31 plus booking fee and they are available to purchase now by clicking here

If it’s not sold out beforehand then tickets may be available at the door on the evening of the concert. However make sure to stay tuned to Radio Kerry and keep an eye on our social media for ticket updates!

Since we last had a show in Ballybunion, Tintean Theatre has undergone a refurbishment and a full bar has been reinstated upstairs at the venue. If you haven’t already had a chance to visit the venue maybe this is the opportunity to do so!

As well as this concert on Wednesday June 22nd we are delighted to let you know that we will be bringing a second live show to Tintean on August 10th!