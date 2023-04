Sounds Country with the Stars

It’s time to don your Stetsons and Stillettos for Sounds Country with the Stars at Tintean Theatre Ballybunion - a night of great music and entertainment on Wednesday August 9th

Advertisement

The star studded line up includes

Declan Nerney

Kathy Durkin

Ray Lynam

Louise Morrissey

Trevor Loughrey

Bernie Heaney

Paudie McAulliffe

Ger Walsh

Tickets €31 + fees available from Tintean Theatre Ballybunion - BOOK YOUR SEATS HERE