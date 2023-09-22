Advertisement
Events

Sounds Country with the Stars - October 2023

Sep 22, 2023 17:01 By melanie
Sounds Country with the Stars - October 2023
Share this article

Radio Kerry Sounds Country with the Stars INEC Killarney October 2023

Radio Kerry’s Sounds Country with the Stars is going to be a big one on Wednesday October 18th at the INEC Arena in Killarney!

Radio Kerry’s King of Country Dermot Moriarty will host of great night of music and entertainment with a star studded line up that includes Robert Mizzell, Kathy Durkin, Olivia Douglas, Pat McKenna, Eileen O Connor, Eddie Gallagher and Crystal Swing.

Advertisement

Music as ever by the fabulous Ryan Turner Band.

Tickets €32.65 + fees available from Ticketmaster and the INEC Box office

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Negotiations ongoing into sale of landmark South Kerry hotels
Kerry GRA rep says Garda Commissioner must scrap roster deadline
Tralee Green Party rep hits out at politicians reactions to speed reduction plans
Celtic defender could feature for Ireland tomorrow
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus