Advertisement
Events

Sounds Country with the Stars | February 22nd 2023, Gleneagle Ballroom

Jan 12, 2023 11:01 By Admin
Sounds Country with the Stars | February 22nd 2023, Gleneagle Ballroom Sounds Country with the Stars | February 22nd 2023, Gleneagle Ballroom
Share this article

It’s time to don your Stetsons and Stillettos for the first Sounds Country with the Stars of 2023! Radio Kerry’s King of Country Dermot Moriarty will be your host for a night of great music and entertainment on Wednesday February 22nd at the Gleneagle ballroom Killarney!

The star studded line up includes

  • Robert Mizzell
  • Kathy Durkin
  • Declan Nerney
  • Mick Flavin
  • Pat McKenna
  • Bernie Heaney
  • Paudie McAulliffe.
Advertisement

Tickets €33.50 + fees available from Ticketmaster and the INEC Box office

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus