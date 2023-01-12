Sounds Country with the Stars | February 22nd 2023, Gleneagle Ballroom

It’s time to don your Stetsons and Stillettos for the first Sounds Country with the Stars of 2023! Radio Kerry’s King of Country Dermot Moriarty will be your host for a night of great music and entertainment on Wednesday February 22nd at the Gleneagle ballroom Killarney!
The star studded line up includes
- Robert Mizzell
- Kathy Durkin
- Declan Nerney
- Mick Flavin
- Pat McKenna
- Bernie Heaney
- Paudie McAulliffe.
Advertisement
Tickets €33.50 + fees available from Ticketmaster and the INEC Box office