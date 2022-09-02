Tóg Sos live in Siamsa Tire

Tog Sos live on the Siamsa Stage!

Mary Conroy, presenter of the very popular traditional music programme Tóg Sos on Radio Kerry brings it to the stage of Siamsa Tire on Friday 16th September.

Guests on the night include Sean O Se, Spailpin, Bryan Murphy, Frances Kennedy, Elle Marie O Dwyer, & PJ Murrihy. A great night of Irish music and song is assured!

Event Details:

Date/Time: Fri 16th September 2022 @ 8pm until 11pm.

Fri 16th September 2022 @ 8pm until 11pm. Tickets: Full €31

Full €31 Suitability: All ages! Bookings You can book by clicking HERE For your convenience you can now pre-order your snacks and drinks when booking your tickets, or call our Box Office team on 066-7123055 and they will be delighted to organise this for you.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

Due to rising costs a €1.50 booking fee now applies PER TICKET booked online, at the box office, or on the phone. This is non refundable and the ticket fee does not apply to free events.

Tickets may not be exchanged or refunded after purchase unless the performance has been cancelled.

Face coverings are optional and for safety we suggest wearing them when in crowded areas and near other people. View all of our safety measures.

Wheelchair spaces can only be booked over the phone. Please call our Box Office on (066) 7123055 to book a wheelchair space.

Latecomers will not be admitted until a suitable break in the performance. Entry not guaranteed and is directed by the event.

If you or any member of your party have had symptoms of COVID-19 in the 7 days prior to an event we would ask that you do not visit the venue unless you are free from symptoms 48 hours prior to the event. Contact our Box Office by phone or email to let us know.

Kerry County Council parking is available on Princes Street beside Siamsa Tíre – check (Kerry County Council – Home | Facebook) for any restrictions. It is free after 6pm. It has access for bus parking and also disability parking just outside the theatre.

As always, the health and safety of our patrons and staff remains our utmost priority, so we kindly ask that you continue to respect the personal space and safety of others.

We thank you for your co-operation and we look forward to welcoming you to Siamsa Tíre, The National Folk Theatre of Ireland.

