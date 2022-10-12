Irish Rambling House - November 30th 2022

The Irish Rambling House

When is it on

Wednesday November 30th 2022

Where is it on

What time does it start

Doors open at 7.30pm, the show starts at 8pm and will run for 3 hours including an interval

What's the show about

The Irish Rambling house promises a rousing night of entertainment with the cast and crew joined by guests Sean O Se, Bryan Murphy and Elle Marie O Dwyer. It’s a great pre-Christmas get together with plenty of laughs and singalongs guaranteed to lift your spirts!

How much are the tickets?

The are €31 + fee each

How Do I Book

Call Siamsa Tire on 066 7123055 or Click Here to book online