Irish Rambling House - November 30th 2022

The Irish Rambling House
When is it on
Advertisement
Wednesday November 30th 2022
Where is it on
Siamsa Tire Tralee
Advertisement
What time does it start
Doors open at 7.30pm, the show starts at 8pm and will run for 3 hours including an interval
What's the show about
Advertisement
The Irish Rambling house promises a rousing night of entertainment with the cast and crew joined by guests Sean O Se, Bryan Murphy and Elle Marie O Dwyer. It’s a great pre-Christmas get together with plenty of laughs and singalongs guaranteed to lift your spirts!
How much are the tickets?
The are €31 + fee each
Advertisement
How Do I Book
Call Siamsa Tire on 066 7123055 or Click Here to book online