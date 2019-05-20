Events in Sliabh Luachra and Siamsa Tíre tonight

The people of Sliabh Luachra will gather in Scartaglen tonight for an event which recognises community vibrancy and talent.

The Community Vibrancy Recognition Programme Award will be presented in the Scartaglin Cultural and Heritage Centre; doors open at 7.30pm.

The award recognises those involved in promoting Sliabh Luachra’s culture and heritage, social supports and other activities.





Kerry Group and North East and West Kerry Development have organised the event.

Meanwhile, final year students of Siamsa Tíre’s Training Academy in Tralee perform their end of year show in Ireland’s national folk theatre tonight.

Students will display what they’ve learned over their three years at Siamsa Tíre including the disciplines of traditional Irish singing and the Munnix style of Irish step dancing, drama and music.