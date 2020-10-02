Events online this year to mark National Women’s Enterprise Day

Events are being held online this year to mark National Women’s Enterprise Day.

They take place on October 14th at LocalEnterprise.ie, with the themes of resilience, self-care, innovation, and opportunity.

Business Advisor with Kerry Local Enterprise Office, Fiona Leahy, says they want to show how small changes can make big impacts, that we can learn from each other, and how small businesses can cultivate innovation.





All events are free and include workshops with experts, panel discussions, a virtual marketplace, and facilitated networking.

Entrepreneurs sharing their insights include Olympian-turned-company founder Derval O’ Rourke, and Pamela Laird of Moxi Loves, who was a finalist on BBC’s The Apprentice.

Registrations details and more information on National Women’s Enterprise Day is available at www.LocalEnterprise.ie/NWED