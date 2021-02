Events to mark the centenary of War of Independence ambushes in Kerry and Cork have had to be postponed.

In 1921, ambushes on British Crown forces took place in Headford and Rathmore and over the border in Clonbanin, Drishanebeg and Rathcoole.

13 people died in the Headford Ambush, including eight British soldiers, two IRA volunteers and three civilians.

Events to mark the centenary of the ambushes, which contributed to a truce, have been postponed due to COVID-19.