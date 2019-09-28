Events in Killarney this weekend focusing on nature and conservation

Events are being held in Killarney this weekend focusing on nature and conservation.

Killarney House and Gardens and Killarney National Park Education Centre are hosting talks and activities called Knowing Nature in Autumn.

The talks will focus on the natural heritage of Kerry; there’ll be conservation tips and drop-in family nature activities – a full list of events is available on the Radio Kerry website.

Visitor Guide at Killarney House and Gardens, Breda Moriarty says there are events for all ages.