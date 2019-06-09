Events in Kerry for Cruinniú na nÓg

Events are taking place all over Kerry for Cruinniú na nÓg.

It’s a day celebrated nationally on Saturday, June 15th for children, teenagers and young adults.

there are 12 Kerry towns hosting 35 free events, including a drumming workshop and creating art on Inch Beach, and a virtual reality workshop in Cill Rialaig, Ballinskelligs with children in Finland and France.

There’ll be a costume design for stage and film event in Killarney, film making workshops in Listowel and Tralee, and pottery and origami bird-making workshops at Tralee Bay Wetlands.

All events are listed on http://www.kerrycoco.ie/arts/ and https://cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/