Events being held in Kerry to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

University Hospital Kerry is organising a number of events to mark ‘Baby Loss Awareness Week’, which begins today.

The week is organised annually to acknowledge parents who’ve lost babies either through stillbirth, miscarriage or other pregnancy losses.

A blessing ceremony for all faiths took place at the new burial plot for such babies at Rath cemetery in Tralee; it was hoped to hold a service at the hospital, but this could not go ahead because of public health restrictions.

A memory tree, bearing the names of babies who’ve passed away, has been placed in the hospital’s maternity unit – anyone who wishes to include their baby’s name and message can email it to [email protected]

Carrie Dillon, a midwife at UHK’s maternity unit who specialises in bereavement, says the loss of a baby or pregnancy is a unique kind of grief: