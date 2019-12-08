Events around the county cancelled as red weather alert takes effect

Several events have been cancelled today as a result of the red alert.

The Laune Anglers AGM which was due to take place at 2pm in Milltown has been cancelled as well as the Light to Remember tree due to take place in UHK at 5pm and the Tree of Light Ceremony at the St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney.

Dr Crokes Bingo night has been cancelled as are Bus Éireann routes between Tralee, Killarney, Limerick, Cork and Dingle until at least 7pm tonight.

Tralee Bay Wetlands has also closed early as a precaution.

Killarney National Park is to close from two o clock this afternoon, as a result of the alerts issued by Met Éireann.

The National Park and Wildlife Service says the closure is in line with their safety standards and visitors who are currently in the park should prepare to leave.