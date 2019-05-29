Event in Tralee tomorrow to help workers deal with customers with dementia

An event is being held in Tralee tomorrow to help workers deal with customers with dementia.
The Dementia Awareness Training for Businesses and Retailers takes place tomorrow morning at 8 o’clock in the Workbench at Bank of Ireland, Tralee.
It’s being run by Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare in association with Tralee Chamber Alliance and the HSE.
The training will be given by Tim O’Sullivan who has worked as a Community Mental Health Nurse for almost 20 years, and delivers dementia education training to hospitals and nursing homes throughout Ireland.
For further details or to book https://events.bizzabo.com/DementiaAwarnessTraining