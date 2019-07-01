Event in Tralee to help with development of new diaspora policy

An event is taking place in Tralee this evening (Monday) to help with the development of a new diaspora policy.

The Government has committed to introducing a plan in 2020 in order to guide Ireland’s engagement with emigrants, citizens abroad, those of Irish heritage, and those who feel an affinity with Ireland.

Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Ciarán Cannon has launched a public consultation process to inform the new policy.

He’s hosting a series of open consultations including one in the Brandon Hotel, Tralee between 6 and 8 this evening.