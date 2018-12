An event is taking place today in South Kerry to mark the election of Fionán Lynch.

The Waterville native was elected to the first Dáil 100 years ago, and represented South Kerry until 1944.

Mr Lynch, who served as Minster for Fisheries and Lands and later as Minister for Education, was also a court judge.





An event to mark his election is taking place at 3pm this afternoon at his birthplace in Kilmakeerin, Waterville.

Local man Tony Donnelly says Fionán Lynch was a remarkable man.