An event is being held in Tralee this evening for any business in Kerry involved in the tourism, retail and hospitality sectors.

It’s being organised by Tralee Chamber Alliance and AIB and takes place at Ballygarry House Hotel, Tralee from 6.30pm.

Entitled ‘Insights and Marketing Trends in Tourism, Retail and Hospitality’, there’ll be facts and figures on the spend around events, which could help businesses to better plan for them.

Booking is advised on Eventbrite.