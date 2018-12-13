Event celebrating young women in modern Ireland takes place in Tralee

An event to celebrate young women in modern Ireland has taken place in Tralee this afternoon.

The EmPowerMe event, which also marked the 100th anniversary of Irish women getting the right to vote, was organised by the Kerry Education and Training Board in conjunction with secondary schools in the county.

Over 250 female secondary school students listened to a variety of speakers today in the Rose Hotel, including the trio of Kerry county councillors Norma Moriarty, Aoife Thornton and Toiréasa Ferris.





The keynote speaker, best-selling author Louise O’Neill, says it was fantastic to see young students so informed and aware of modern issues relating to women.

She adds today’s event will have a ripple effect.