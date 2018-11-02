Event celebrating Christie Hennessy taking place in Tralee this weekend

An event celebrating the life of Christie Hennessy will take place in Tralee this weekend.

A series of events honouring the life and music of one of Tralee’s most famous sons will begin today and will continue throughout tomorrow.

Performers will travel to Tralee for the Troubadour Club which will be presented by Francie Conway tonight in The Ashe Hotel.





Vocal and music business workshops will take place tomorrow.

The event will conclude tomorrow night with the IMRO Christie Hennessy song contest.