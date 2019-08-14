Evening Sports Updates

GAELIC GAMES

David Gough will take charge of the All Ireland Footbal final meeting of Kerry and Dublin at Croke Park on September the 1st.

The Slane official will be refereeing his first senior decider, having refereed the Minor Football final in 2015.

Gough has taken charge of games involving both Kerry and Dublin this year, most recently the Dubs’ Super-8 win over Cork in July.

The mooted appointment of Gough had attracted criticism from the former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and the ex-Kerry player Aidan O’Mahony, as the referee lives and works in Dublin.

He’ll have Conor Lane and Barry Cassidy running the line, with Tyrone’s Sean Hurson the sideline official.

SOCCER

Glenn Whelan has joined Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder has signed a one-year contract at Tynecastle.

Whelan was released by Aston Villa in the summer after helping them gain promotion back to the Premier League.

====

Wexford official Michelle O’Neill will help make history tonight.

She’s part of the first all-female team of officials to take charge of a major European game.

O’Neill will be on the line for the UEFA Super Cup clash of Champions League winners Liverpool and Europa League holders Chelsea.

Kick-off in Istanbul is at 8.

RUGBY

Joey Carbery has been included in the 40-man Ireland squad that will train in Portugal this week.

The Munster out-half suffered ankle ligament damage in last Saturday’s win over Italy and is expected to be out for four-to-six weeks.

John Cooney, Finlay Bealham and Mike Haley have all returned to their provinces.

Ireland’s next warm-up test comes against England at Twickenham on Saturday-week.

CYCLING



Sam Bennett has completed an incredible hat-trick of wins at the BinckBank Tour in Belgium.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider won today’s third stage in a photo finish from Dylan Groenewegen.

Bennett will go into tomorrow’s 4th stage with a 20-second lead on general classification over both Groenewegen and Jasper Philipsen.

CRICKET

The first day of the second Ashes Test has been washed out without a ball being bowled due to bad weather at Lords.

England who are looking to bounce back from defeat to Australia in the opening match of the series have confirmed that Jofra Archer will make his debut, when play gets under way tomorrow.

====

Ireland’s women beat Scotland by 9-wickets in their latest T20 Quadrangular Series match in the Netherlands.

Kim Garth and Gaby Lewis put on a second wicket partnership of 113 – a new Irish women’s best at T20 level.

Ed Joyce’s side will begin their T20 World Cup Qualifier at the end of this month.