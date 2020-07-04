Manchester United have moved into the top four in emphatic fashion after they beat Bournemouth 5-2 at Old Trafford.

The win sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side extend their unbeaten run to 16 matches.

Two goals from Mason Greenwood, a Marcus Rashford penalty, and goals from Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes gave United the win.

Leicester City have also boosted their chances of Champions League qualification thanks to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at the King Power. Jamie Vardy netting his 100th Permier League goal in that one.

In the later kick-offs, Wolves host Arsenal at 1730, while Chelsea take on struggling Watford at 2000.

Earlier today, Brighton took a big step towards Premier League safety after they beat Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road.

The win sees Brighton move nine points clear of the relegation zone while Norwich are rooted at the bottom of the table, seven points from safety with only five games remaining.

===

In The Championship, Leeds look set to move four points clear at the top of the table, they lead Blackburn 3-1 at Ewood Park.

===

The Football Association of Ireland have pushed back their A-G-M until September.

Irish football’s governing body say they’ve “rescheduled in line with COVID-19 restrictions” and say the move will allow time for auditors Grant Thornton to prepare accounts.

The F-A-I has sought further financial assistance from the government to ensure their “continued viability”.

The association’s board chairman Roy Barrett has also informed council members that an E-G-M will be held in the “near future” to make changes to their rule book and constitution.

GOLF

(Power tees off at 1855 Irish time)

Seamus Power is in contention heading into today’s third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the P-G-A Tour.

The Waterford man is yet to have a bogey this week and will tee off from 11-under-par later.

He’s one shot behind half-way leaders Webb Simpson and Chris Kirk.

RACING

There was a big shock in the Derby at Epsom.

25-to-1 shot Serpentine, ridden by jockey Emmet McNamara, stormed to victory to give trainer Aiden O’Brien a record eighth win.

Love was the winner in the Oaks.

The horse, trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by jockey Ryan Moore, came in ahead of Ennistymon.

F1

Valtteri Bottas has pipped Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to pole position for the season-opening Austrian F1 Grand Prix.

World champion Hamilton had to settle for second, despite going fastest in all three practice sessions.