BOXING

The president of MTK Global claims that Daniel Kinahan is stepping away from boxing to focus on other interests.

Bob Yalen’s told The Athletic that Kinahan is the victim of negative press as a result of hearsay.

Kinahan has no criminal convictions, but was previously named in the High Court as a senior figure in organised crime.

Last week it was claimed that Kinahan has stepped down as an advisor to heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

SOCCER

Barcelona have confirmed that Brazilian midfielder Arthur is joining Juventus.

A fee’s been agreed of €72-million euro, with an additional 10-million in potential add-ons.

Arthur only joined Barca from Gremio in 2018.

His move paves the way for Miralem Pjanic to move in the opposite direction.

====

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says he’s not thinking about the possibility of playing Saturday’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace at a neutral venue.

There’s a chance the match could be moved if coronavirus restrictions are tightened in the city, due to a spike in cases.

But Rodgers insists that shouldn’t have too much of an impact on his team https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/BR.mp3

===

Tenth plays eleventh in the Premier League tonight.

Crystal Palace play host to Burnley with kick-off at 8.

RUGBY

James Lowe could be an Ireland regular by the time his new contract expires.

The Kiwi winger has signed a new deal to stay with Leinster until the summer of 2023.

The 27-year old joined the province in 2017 and will become eligible to play for Ireland in November.

RACING

Aidan O’Brien has seven of the 17 horses declared for this weekend’s behind-closed-doors Derby at Epsom.

Mogul, Russian Emperor and Vatican City are among those who carry his hopes of a record eighth victory in the race.

English King is the current favourite.

The final field will be declared on Thursday morning.

FORMULA ONE

Mercedes Formula 1 cars will be painted black for the upcoming 2020 season in support of the “black lives matter” campaign.

The world champions are making the change from their historic silver, as part of a pledge to improve diversity in the team.

World champion Lewis Hamilton is the sport’s only black driver and has been vocal in his support of the movement.