It’s half-time in the FA Cup quarter-final between Leicester City and Chelsea at the King Power Stadium. Both sides have failed to find the breakthrough yet.

There was a dramatic finsh at Bramall Lane where thirteen-time FA Cup winners Arsenal booked their place in the semi-finals thanks to a 2-1 win at Sheffield United.

Dani Ceballos struck in injury time to seal the victory for the Gunners. Ireland’s David McGoldrick scored a late equaliser for the hosts but it wasn’t enough to force extra time.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he’s impressed with the way his players dealt with that setback https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/setback-1.mp3

The last quarter-final takes place this evening when Manchester City travel to Newcastle. City have won their past nine FA Cup games, scoring 35 goals and conceding just four times.

In the Premier League, Watford will be looking to ease their relegation worries with a win against Southampton this afternoon, Irish duo Will Smallbone and Shane Long start for the Saints.

Watford are leadng one-nil thanks to a Danny Ings goal.

In The Championship, there were wins for Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest.

GOLF

World number one Rory McIlroy will start day four of the Travelers Championship eight shots off the lead when he tees off later this afternoon.

Brendon Todd leads the field on 18-under par, two shots in front of Dustin Johnson.

Shane Lowry is currently on the course and he’s four under through 16.