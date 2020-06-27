GAELIC GAMES

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald insists he had no influence on the fixtures plan for the hurling championship in the Model County.

The Club Players’ Association have criticised plans for the the hurling competitions to run off in Wexford long before the conclusion of the football championship.

Fitzgerald says he didn’t put any pressure on Wexford’s County Board and says most of his panel will also be playing football at club level https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/wexford.mp3

SOCCER

Manchester United are playing in their sixth consecutive FA Cup quarter-final.

They’re being held nil-nil in the first half of their tie at the Premier League’s bottom team, Norwich.

Earlier, Wolves continued their bid for Champions League football next season with a 1-nil victory at strugglers Aston Villa.

Leeds have gone top of the Championship.

They moved three points clear of West Brom with a 3-nil victory at home to promotion rivals Fulham.

Cardiff climb into the play-off spots thanks to a 3-1 win at Preston.

Derby are three points further back after edging Reading 2-1.

At the other end, strugglers Luton moved closer to safety with a key 1-nil victory at Swansea.

Neil Warnock’s first game in charge of Middlesbrough ended in a 2-nil win at Stoke.

Elsewhere, Charlton were 1-nil winners at home to QPR, Birmingham drew 3-3 with Hull, Wigan got a 2-nil victory over Blackburn, while Barnsley and Millwall finished goalless.