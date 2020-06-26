GAELIC GAMES

This year’s All Ireland championships are set for a Christmas crescendo.

The GAA have confirmed that the Hurling final will be played on December 13, with the football final on December 19.

The draws for the Munster and Leinster hurling championships will be made this evening

The provincial hurling championships are reverting to their original knockout format, but there will be a qualifier system, and an All-Ireland quarter final series.

The football campaign will see the provincial championships played as a straight knockout, with the four winners to advance to the All-Ireland semi finals.

The Allianz Leagues will resume in October.

SOCCER

Jurgen Klopp says this season’s title win must not mark the end of his side’s improvement.

Liverpool secured a nineteenth league title last night.

Liverpool secured a nineteenth league title last night.

And Klopp says their collective intensity that has brought them success must not be allowed to wane

Former Republic of Ireland international Theo Foley has died.

The Inchicore native was assistant to George Graham when Arsenal won the First Division title in 1989.

During his playing career he won nine Ireland caps and captained Northampton.

It’s fourth plays first in the Championship tonight.

West Brom can open up a three-point lead over Leeds with a victory away to Brentford.

BOXING

Eddie Hearn’s confirmed that Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed lightweight titles in his back garden.

He’s confirmed the cards for his Fight Camp series which will begin on August 1st.

Taylor is without a named opponent for the fourth and final Fight Camp card on August 22nd.

That card will be headlined by Dillian Whyte’s WBC interim heavyweight title bout with Alexander Povetkin.

Amanda Serrano had been lined up as Taylor’s opponent until a row erupted over the fight purse.

Kildare’s Eric Donovan will fight on the August 14th card against English super-featherweight Zelfa Barrett.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will get his second round underway at the Travelers Championship at ten-to-6.

The world number 1 will begin the day from 7-under par.

Shane Lowry goes out ten minutes later from 4-under.

Will Gordon’s the new course leader on 11-under.