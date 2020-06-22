RUGBY

Damien De Allende is set to make his Munster debut in August.

The World Cup-winning Springbok has recovered from a short term injury.

Keith Earls, Tadhg Beirne and Calvin Nash are also likely to be fit for the Pro 14’s resumption.

Meanwhile, Munster say that Joey Carbery is on track for a return in September.

Prop John Ryan has undergone a minor operation on his shoulder and will begin rehab.

SOCCER

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola admits none of his focus is on trying to catch Liverpool.

They’ll give the Merseysiders a chance to seal the Premier League title on Wednesday night – if they don’t beat Burnley later.

Guardiola says his team need to secure a top four finish and then their attention will switch to winning the Champions League https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pep-9.mp3

GOLF

The PGA Championship, the opening major of the year, will be played without spectators.

The tournament will take place in San Francisco in August.

Officials initially hoped crowds could be admitted to the event, but says the decision to play behind closed doors was made in coordination with the state government.

AFL

The AFL has banned contact training in large groups for four weeks as a result of Conor McKenna’s positive COVID-19 test.

The Tyrone native – who plays for Essendon Bombers – is reported to have broken quarantine restrictions before the positive test last Friday.

Essendon have forwarded records of McKenna’s close contacts to the Department of Health and provided records of his movements.

MOTORSPORT

The FBI is investigating the discovery of a noose in the garage of NASCAR driver, Bubba Wallace.

The incident occurred at Talladega Superspeedway over the weekend, and has been condemned by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

Wallace is the only full-time black NASCAR driver.

The organisation had recently banned display of the Confederate flag at its race meetings.

TENNIS

Nick Kyrgios has described the cancelled Adria Tour as “boneheaded”.

It follows the news that Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric had both tested positive for COVID-19.

The Adria Tour was organised by world number one Novak Djokovic and played in front of crowds and with no social distancing.

The Croatian leg was cancelled prior to Sunday’s final because of Dimitrov’s positive test.

Djokovic himself returned to Serbia without being tested first.