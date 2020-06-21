RUGBY

Munster and Leinster can return to contact training tomorrow after all tests for Coronavirus returned negative.

The IRFU has confirmed that the first phase of Covid 19 testing produced zero positive results.

The second phase of testing will commence with players and staff from Connacht and Ulster later this week.

SOCCER

Two goals in three minutes have turned proceeds around at Villa Park

Aston Villa led after a first half goal through Kortney Hause.

However two goals just after the hour mark for Chelsea through Pulisic and Giroud have swung the game in Chelsea’s favour

It finished 2-1 to the visitors.

There’ll be an unusual feel this evening when Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

No fans will be allowed inside – or outside – Goodison Park due to the Premier League’s coronavirus restrictions.

There’s also no chance Liverpool can secure the title at the home of their rivals, after Manchester City beat Arsenal on Wednesday.

Newcastle beat Sheffield United 3-0 in the opening Premier League game of the day earlier

Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Richie and Joelinton got the goals in the second half as the hosts took all three points

While Ireland defender John Egan will miss The Blades’ midweek game against Manchester United after getting sent off early in the second half.

Arsenal fan Joby Costello reflects on their opening 2 matches of the Premier League resumption

Leeds United have missed the chance to go back to the top of the Championship.

They were beaten 2-nil at Cardiff City at lunchtime.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has has dropped a shot early in his final round at the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour

The World Number one now sits six shots off the pace on 9 under par.

RACING

Fresh from a Group One winner at Royal Ascot on Saturday, Jessica Harrington won the feature race of the day at Leopardstown today

One Voice took the Group 3, EBF Blue Wind Stakes at 5.15, returned at a price of 16 to 5.

That brought up a double on the card for the trainer and jockey Shane Foley who also scored with Oodnadatta earlier on the card.