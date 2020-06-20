GAELIC GAMES

G-A-A pitches are set to open for gaelic football, hurling, ladies football and camogie training from next Wednesday.

Contact training and challenge games will be permitted in the Republic of Ireland from Monday June the 29th after the G-A-A revised their return to play schedule.

Club fixtures can now be played from July 17th but the association has opted not to move their dates for inter-county.

County panels can resume training from September 14th with competitions set to get underway in the middle of October.

SOCCER

Arsenal hopes of securing Champions League football have suffered another blow.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been held to a 1-all draw by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal also lost their goalkeeper Bernd Leno to a knee injury in the first-half.

Watford rescued a point in a dramatic finish to the early game against Leicester.

Craig Dawson scored in injury time to salvage a 1-all draw – after Leicester’s Ben Chilwell had put the visitors to Vicarage Road ahead in the 90th minute.

The Hornets are now a point clear of the relegation zone.

West Ham welcome Wolves to the London Stadium at half-five while the late kick-off sees Bournemouth host Crystal Palace.

Leeds continue their Premier League promotion bid tomorrow when they go to Cardiff. Results in the Championship today went their way. Leeds fan Shane Foley https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Shane-Foley.mp3

RACING

It’s been a day to remember for Frankie Dettori at Royal Ascot.

The Italian jockey has completed a Group One double on the final day of this year’s meeting.

He’s piloted John Gosdon’s Palace Pier to victory in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

Earlier Dettori landed his first Coronation Stakes on board the Jessica Harrington-trained filly Alpine Star.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is nine-under-par after 11 holes of his third round at golf’s R-B-C Heritage.

The world number one is just three shots behind leader Webb Simpson, who is among the late starters this evening.

AUSSIE RULES

Essendon have pledged their “full support” to Tyrone’s Conor McKenna following his positive test for COVID-19.

He returned a positive result this morning but wasn’t showing symptoms of the virus.

The A-F-L have postponed Essendon’s match against Melbourne tomorrow.

RUGBY

Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden will have the chance to complete the season with Leinster.

They’ve both signed short-term contract extensions with the PRO14 champions until the end of the current campaign.

McFadden is set to retire later this year while Kearney could leave his home province.