GAELIC GAMES

The LGFA have beaten the GAA to the punch in confirming the format for this year’s All Ireland championships.

The Senior Ladies championship will be contested by 12 sides split into four groups of three.

Each of the group winners will progress to the All Ireland semi finals.

It’s hoped the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Championships can be completed in a seven-week span.

RACING

5-to-1 chance Golden Horde made some friends-in-time by claiming the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup – the feature on the penultimate day of Royal Ascot.

Earlier, jockey Frankie Dettori claimed a 70th career win at Royal Ascot with Fanny Logan a 17-to-2 winner of the Hardwicke Stakes.

Ryan Moore on board Santiago to win the Queen’s Vase for Aidan O’Brien.

In a thrilling finish Kerry’s Oisin Murphy rode The Lir Jet to victory in the Norfolk Stakes https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/OisinMurphy-4.mp3

SOCCER

The road’s been cleared for Leroy Sané to join Bayern Munich this summer.

His Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s confirmed that the German international forward has rejected the offer of a new contract.

The City boss says Sané wants to play for another club, and that club is believed to be Bayern.

===

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he wants to see leadership from Paul Pogba.

Their record signing is due to play his first game since December against Tottenham in the Premier League tonight.

Solskjaer believes the French midfielder will get better with more game time, as he returns to fitness from a foot injury https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/seventeen-5.mp3

Kick-off at the Tottenham stadium is at 8.15.

Republic of Ireland striker Michael Obafemi has started for Southampton in their Premier League game away to Norwich.

Adam Idah is on the bench for the visitors.

That game is just underway.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has work to do this evening if he’s to make the cut at the RBC Heritage.

He tees off in a few moments from 1-over par.

The current cut mark lies at 3-under par, and that’s bad news for Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell.

Despite respective rounds of 67 and 66 they’ve both ended the day on 1-under par.

Webb Simpson is the new clubhouse leader on 12-under par following a round of 65.