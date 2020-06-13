SOCCER

Republic of Ireland forward David McGoldrick says he’s “over the moon” to have signed a contract extension at Sheffield United.

McGoldrick’s new deal will keep him at the Blades until the end of the 2022 campaign.

Manager Chris Wilder says he hopes to add to his squad in the next window – but he’s delighted that the 32-year-old target man is staying at the club https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sheffield.mp3

===

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi says he’ll face “no further action” from police after an allegation of rape.

The winger was arrested last month and released on bail.

Writing on Twitter, Hudson-Odoi thanked those who stood by him “during the difficult period”.

===

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is the target of a fresh criminal investigation in Switzerland.

It relates to the suspected mismanagement of 1-million dollars in funds football’s governing body gave to the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association.

The payment – now publicly revealed – came from a FIFA account in April 2010, and was interest-free, unsecured and later waived as a gift.

===

Bayern Munich will have to wait until next week to be crowned Bundesliga champions.

Second-pace Borussia Dortmund grabbed a late winner to beat Dusseldorf 1-nil this afternoon.

Bayern host Borussia Monchengladbach at half-five knowing a win will put them within one victory of sealing the title.

===

Reigning Spanish champions Barcelona have their first game since lockdown tonight.

The La Liga leaders go to Mallorca for a 9pm kick-off.

Barcelona have been boosted by the return to fitness of attacking starts Luis Suarez and Leo Messi.

RACING

The Tattersalls one-thousand Guineas is the highlight of this evening’s card at the Curragh.

There’s a quarter-past-seven start for the Classic where the Jessica Harrington-trained filly Albigna is the pre-race favourite.

Peaceful and So Wonderful are the leading hopefuls for champion trainer Aidan O’Brien.

We’ve been speaking with racing correspondent Dave Keena about the racing resumption in Ireland and the UK https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Dave-Keena-1.mp3

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is aiming for two rounds in the low 60s at the Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend.

Golf’s world number one is due out for his third round in Texas at ten-to-seven Irish time.

McIlroy will tee off from nine-under-par, two shots behind leader Harold Varner the third.

BASKETBALL

Up to 80 players could sit out the return of the new N-B-A season.

Kyrie Irving is heading up a group who say they’re willing to boycott games to highlight racism in the United States.

The campaign is due to get back underway in Florida next month.