BOXING

The Taoiseach has called for a media blackout of the proposed fights involving Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Daniel Kinahan played a key role in brokering the deal for the fights.

Leo Varadkar says the United Arab Emirates are aware of the Government’s issue with Kinahan’s role in proceedings.

Kinahan was previously named in the High Court as being a senior figure in organised crime on a global scale.

The Taoiseach addressed the matter in the Dail today https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/18sport-2.mp3

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s moved himself into contention on day 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

With three holes remaining of his second round, McIlroy is two off the lead on 9-under par.

Harold Varner III leads on 11-under following a second round 66.

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell will tee off either side of 7pm Irish time from 1-over and 1-under par respectively.

GAELIC GAMES

Cork GAA are to confiscate Confederate flags if they appear on their grounds.

In 2017, the then chair of the Cork County Board Ger Lane asked fans not to fly the flag at football or hurling matches.

Current chair Tracey Kennedy has told the Irish Times that the Confederate flag “has no place in our grounds”, and will be confiscated by stewards.

Earlier this week, the Southern-dominated sport of NASCAR outlawed display of the flag which is associated with racial oppression

SOCCER

Tallaght Stadium is to gain a fourth stand.

The stadium’s owners South Dublin County Council have confirmed a new 7-point-7 million upgrade.

There will also be a redevelopment of corporate facilities in the West Stand, which will bring the capacity of the stadium up to 10,000

RACING

The unbeaten Siskin is due to go off as favourite for the Irish 2000 Guineas later.

The race is the showpiece of an eight-race card at The Curragh

DARTS

The PDC darts tour will resume on the 8th of July with five one-day Players Championship events held behind closed doors in Milton Keynes.

The sport has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The PDC did host a “Home Tour” with players competing against each other from their own homes during lockdown.