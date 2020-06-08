RACING

Aidan O’Brien has trained the first winner upon racing’s resumption in Ireland.

11-to-4 favourite More Beautiful won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden – the first of an eight race card at Naas.

Racing’s been allowed to resume behind closed doors and under strict medical protocols.

Most recently, the 4 o’clock was won by 14-to-1 chance Nordic Passage.

While the 4.30 was claimed by 18-to-1 shot Parkers Hill

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland defender Megan Campbell has signed a new one-year deal with Manchester City.

The 26-year old will remain with the 2017 treble winners until 2021.

Campbell had her season ended early by a foot injury.

Birmingham manager Pep Clotet will leave his role at the conclusion of the Championship season.

The club say the Spaniard wants to “explore other coaching opportunities”.

Clotet joined Birmingham in March 2018, becoming caretaker head coach in 2019, before taking on the role permanently in December.

MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton has backed the Bristol protestors who toppled a statue of a slave trader and dumped it into the city’s harbour.

Black Lives Matters protestors took down the statue of Edward Colston yesterday.

Hamilton says the statue should be left in the water.

He’s also hit out at the UK government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen is off to a winning start at the Championship League in Milton Keynes.

He beat Nigel Bond by 3-frames to 1 in their first Group 11 match.

Still to come, Allen will face both Martin O’Donnell and Michael White.