SOCCER

Neil Lennon has been named the Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year for a third time.

The Celtic boss picked up the prize after leading his side to the Premiership title and winning the League Cup.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is the SFWA’s international player of the year.

===

Bayern Munich need just six-points from their remaining five games to retain their Bundesliga title.

Hansi Flick’s side moved a step closer to an 8th successive crown with a 4-2 win at Leverkusen this afternoon.

It was Bayern’s 11th straight win in all competitions.

===

Liverpool have expressed their disappointment at being relegated from the Women’s Super League on a “points per game” basis.

The Merseysiders have gone down after the season was ended early – despite them having nine matches still to play.

Chelsea have been crowned champions, while Aston Villa have won promotion from the Championship.

RUGBY

Six Nations teams could face Japan and South Africa in a “festival of rugby” this autumn.

The English R-F-U are planning an invitational tournament should the existing November international schedule be disrupted by the pandemic.

They’re proposing that Twickenham be used for a showpiece final if the event is backed by the other Six Nations teams.

TENNIS

World number one Novak Djokovic has case doubt over his participation in the upcoming U-S Open.

The Slam is due to take place in New York in August but players will have their travel restricted and only be allowed one person with them at the court.

Djokovic has called the measures “extreme” and he thinks it’ll be “impossible” on a practical level.