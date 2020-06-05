The GAA are due to publish their roadmap for a return to play this evening.

It follows the government’s easing of restrictions which will allow elite athletes return to training from Monday.

Groups of no more than fifteen will be allowed to congregate for sporting reasons.

While greyhound racing will be allowed to resume behind closed doors.

However, it appears that the FAI and IRFU are to suffer serious financial blows.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that a ban on mass gatherings will continue into the autumn.

SOCCER

Aston Villa’s home game against Sheffield United will be the first Premier League fixture, when matches restart on the 17th of June.

That will kick off a couple of hours before Manchester City face Arsenal.

Norwich against Southampton will be the first game on free TV – on Friday the 19th, while the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton will also be free to air on the following Sunday.

====

Jadon Sancho has been fined by the German league for having a haircut in his home.

The Borussia Dortmund winger was in breach of the country’s coronavirus restrictions.

Photos show him and team-mate Manuel Akanji having a trim in their own respective houses, with neither the players nor the hairdresser wearing any personal protective equipment.

RACING

The 11-to-10 favourite Ghaiyyath has won the first group 1 of the season – the Coronation Cup at Newmarket.

He came home 2-and-a-half lengths ahead of 2019 Derby-winner Anthony van Dyck

SNOOKER

Ronnie O’Sullivan has gotten off to a winning start at the Championship League in Milton Keynes.

He beat Kishan Hirani of Wales by 3-frames to nil.

Later he’ll face both Chris Wakelin and Michael Georgiou.