SOCCER

=

Manchester United have extended the loan of striker Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua.

He’ll now stay with the Old Trafford club until the end of January next year.

The Nigerian’s scored four goals since joining United at the end of the last transfer window.

=

It has been reported that as many as ten Premier League clubs are opposed to relegation if the current season is curtailed

The Premier League season is due to restart behind closed doors on June 17th.

All 20 top flight clubs are set to vote on what to do if the season has to be cut short at a shareholders’ meeting on Thursday.

Premier League officials are recommending a points-per-game formula to work out league placings if the season has to be abandoned.

=

While Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings doesn’t believe using a “points per game” solution would be a fair way to finish the Premier League.

Mings says, it’s going to be difficult to get everyone to agree.

=

Queens Park Rangers chief executive says the club are “appalled” by the proposal to resume Championship matches on the 20th of June.

In a statement Lee Hoos expressed his anger at a lack of communication from the EFL on the matter.

Hoos has “vehemently opposed” the restart date, explaining that players haven’t even started contact training.

The EFL are aiming to restart the Championship season on the 20th of June and complete the play-offs by the end of July.

They say it’s important to stay in sync with the Premier League, which will resume on the 17th of next month.

===

RUGBY

The IRFU have issued return to play guidelines to all 217 clubs on the island of Ireland

The Rugby governing body want to provide high level clarity to clubs and ensure COVID-19 safety measures are taken before activities can resume.

The return of rugby is currently part of stage five of the government’s return to business roadmap

===

RACING

Frankie Dettori has confirmed he will ride for Aidan O’Brien in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket next weekend

O’Brien is looking to win the race for an eleventh time and has four of the 15 potential runners.

Racingreturned at Newcastle today in the UK behind closed doors and is set to return in Ireland behind closed doors at Naas next Monday