SOCCER

Liverpool could yet secure the Premier League title on home soil.

Next month’s derby between Liverpool and Everton may be moved to a neutral venue as well as other fixtures where Jurgen Klopp’s side could win the league due to safety concerns.

But local Merseyside Police say they’re “ready to provide whatever policing is required” for Everton and the Reds’ remaining home games to go ahead as scheduled.

===

Jonny Hayes says leaving Celtic next month was a “tough decision”.

The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland winger will depart the Scottish champions when his contract expires at the end of June.

Hayes has made 67 appearances since signing from Aberdeen three years ago.

===

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott will be out until July after having his appendix removed.

Tottenham have confirmed that the teenager went for surgery after felling unwell.

The club say he’ll resume training in late June.



GOLF

Europe’s 2016 captain Darren Clarke has become the latest voice to call for this year’s Ryder Cup to be pushed back to next year.

The team event, which is due to be played at Whistling Straits in September, would likely take place behind closed doors.

And Clarke has told the McKellar Golf Podcast that he wouldn’t want to compete in a Ryder Cup without fans in attendance

MOTORSPORT

Formula One’s coronavirus delayed season will get underway with the Austrian Grand Prix on the 5th of July.

The Austrian government have today given the go-ahead for the race to be staged without fans at the Spielberg circuit.

It’ll also host another Grand Prix a week later.

CRICKET

Cricket West Indies has agreed “in principle” to tour England in July, but players and staff will take a 50 percent pay cut.

Next week, the English Cricket Board is expected to announce a revamped summer schedule.

Ireland are due to face England in three One Day Internationals in July.

RACING

Last year’s Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck is among 11 entries for Friday’s Coronation Cup at Newmarket.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien will also saddle Broome and Sir Dragonet in the race.

Last year’s winner Defoe has also been entered by Roger Varian.