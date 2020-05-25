SOCCER

Players from four League of Ireland clubs who have qualified for Europe have undergone COVID-19 testing today.

Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians’ squads were tested ahead of their return to training on June the 8th.

Those clubs will take part in a pilot tournament behind closed doors later this summer ahead of the possible resumption of the Airtricity League.

Athlone Town boss Adrian Carbery says the rest of the teams will be watching on closely https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/leagueofireland.mp3

===

Premier League clubs are expected to vote to allow contact training to resume on Wednesday.

It follows the U-K government releasing ‘phase two’ guidance for elite athletes to return to close-contact and competitive training.

Premier League footballers have already been back doing individual and social distancing work.

===

Bayern Munich will be without Thiago for their trip to Bundesliga title rivals Borussia Dortmund tomorrow night.

The Spanish midfielder sat out Bayern’s win over Frankfurt at the weekend with a muscle injury and he was unable to train today.

Dortmund are sweating over the fitness of defender Mats Hummels ahead of “Der Klassiker”.

===

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could miss the rest of the Serie A season.

The veteran Swedish striker has been sent for scans after suffering a suspected ruptured Achilles at A-C Milan training this morning.

Ibrahimovic returned to Milan for a second spell in January and the 38-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of next month.

===

The English Women’s Super League and Championship seasons have both been ended with immediate effect.

Matches in both divisions had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The FA Board will now rule on how to end the season, which could mean awarding the title on a points per game basis or declaring it null and void.

RUGBY

Leinster chief executive Mick Dawson has warned that the province are facing “a significant financial impact” from the pandemic.

They’re set to refund tickets for the rest of their games this season, as they’re likely to be played behind closed doors.

Leinster are also not selling season tickets for the 2021 campaign and have instead launched a membership scheme.

OLYMPICS

Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe says they’re hopeful a vaccine can be in place ahead of next summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee pushed back the Games until July 2021 due to the pandemic.

Abe added that he wants supporters to be able to attend the Olympics as it would represent “proof of human victory against the coronavirus”.

FORMULA ONE

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle says they’re in talks with the U-K government about getting a quarantine exemption.

The circuit is hoping to host back-to-back Formula One races in late July and early August and are asking for teams not to have to go through a 14 day quarantine on entering England.

The Formula One season is set to get underway with two races in Austria in July.