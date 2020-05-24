GAELIC GAMES

Former Meath footballer Colm O’Rourke has expressed his belief that GAA pitches could be opened in a ‘controlled manner’.

GAA president John Horan said two weeks ago that the return of gaelic games was unlikely while social distancing to help stop the spread of coronavirus is in place.

O’Rourke is hopeful that the advice Horan is due to receive from his Covid-19 medical advisory group may change his views.

He also believes that clubs should be allowed to start opening up facilities for its younger members with restrictions in place

SOCCER

The Premier League’s integrity could be affected if players with concerns about coronavirus choose to miss matches.

That’s the belief expressed by Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley.

The top-flight’s bosses are hoping to restart in mid-June.

Cleverley believes some clubs could be hit hard by five or six of players withdrawing through personal circumstances and that it will “affect the integrity of the competition”.

Two people at English Championship club Hull City have tested positive following the first round of the league’s coronavirus testing.

The EFL have confirmed that 1-thousand-and-14 tests were undertaken on players and staff at all 24 second-tier sides, and all but two came back negative.

Teams in the division will resume non contact training tomorrow with a view to resuming the season sometime in June.

RB Leipzig are back up to third place in the Bundesliga.

Timo Werner bagged a hat-trick as they beat Mainz 5-nil away from home.

Augsburg have gone seven points clear of the relegation zone.

They won 3-nil at Schalke in the opening Bundesliga match of the day.

Cologne face Dusseldorf this evening at 5.

GOLF

The Medalist Golf Club will host “The Match – Champions for Charity” later today.

Tiger Woods will pair with former NFL great Peyton Manning against the team of Phil Mickelson and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady on the course.

The event gets underway at 7PM and will generate a 10 million dollars for coronavirus relief efforts.