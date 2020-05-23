SOCCER

Premier League clubs have undergone a second round of tests for Covid-19 – as Project Restart continues to gather momentum.

That includes Watford, who had one player – Adrian Mariappa – and two members of staff test positive in the first round of testing.

The results are expected to be announced later today and former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says clubs have to understand if players are reluctant to train https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/evening-3.mp3

===

La Liga has been given the go-ahead to restart from June 8th.

The Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has today given the green light for professional sport to resume from that date.

La Liga are expected to resume games from June the 12th with 11 rounds of fixtures still to be played.

===

Borussia Dortmund have closed the gap to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to one point.

Dortmund won 2-nil on the road to Wolfsburg this afternoon.

Bayer Leverkusen moved up to third with a 3-1 victory at top-four rivals Borussia Monchengladbach.

Werder Bremen were 1-nil winners at Frieburg while it finished 1-all between Paderborn and Hoffenheim.

===

Mario Gotze will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of his contract this summer.

The 2014 World Cup final winning goalscorer has started just six times for his club this season.

Dortmund say the decision to allow the 27-year-old to leave is a “mutual” one.

BASKETBALL

American basketball legend Patrick Ewing is in hospital having tested positive for coronavirus.

The former New York Knicks centre, is now the head coach of the Georgetown University men’s team.

Ewing played in the NBA for 17 seasons and won two Olympic gold medals.

===

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry says he’s “absolutely ready” to return to the court this summer.

The NBA are aiming to resume games in mid July with collective training set to be allowed from early June.

Curry says it “makes sense” to plan for the league getting back underway but admits it’ll be “tough” facing opponents who previously tested positive for COVID-19.

SPORTS PAY

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has become the world’s highest-paid female athlete.

She’s overtaken rival Serena Williams at the top of the list having made over 30 million dollars in prize money and endorsements over the past year.