SOCCER

Premier League players will return to training tomorrow – after clubs have voted to approve new medical protocols.

But they’ll have to work in small groups and contact won’t be allowed.

Shareholders say it’s the first step towards the resumption of the Premier League, which has been suspended since March.

=====

UEFA has delayed deciding on dates for the remaining games in this season’s Champions League and Europa League.

They’ve postponed their next Executive Committee meeting from May 27th to June 17th.

They’ve blamed “open points regarding a small number of proposed venues for the rearranged UEFA EURO 2020”.

=====

Celtic have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions for a record-equalling ninth consecutive time.

The top flight season was brought to an early end this morning due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It means bottom club Hearts are relegated, but they’re threatening legal action over the decision.

However, Celtic manager Neil Lennon says his side are deserving champions https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/celtic-16.mp3

====

There’s further action in the resumed German Bundesliga this evening.

Bayer Leverkusen can close the gap on the top-4 to a single point with victory away to Werder Bremen.

RUGBY

Sport Ireland say they would have given James Cronin longer than a one-month ban.

However, they add that they won’t be appealing the Munster prop’s suspension.

Cronin received the ban after a pharmacy dispensing error led to him testing positive for two banned substances.

=====

Connacht have raided two of the provinces to bolster their squad for next season.

Centre Sammy Arnold and back row Conor Oliver have joined from Munster.

While both Jack Aungier and Oisin Dowling have swapped Leinster for the Sportsground.

BOXING

Evander Holyfield hasn’t ruled out a comeback fight with Mike Tyson.

There has been speculation the two former heavyweight champions could meet in an exhibition bout.

57-year old Holyfield last fought professionally in 2011, while Tyson is four years Holyfield’s junior and hasn’t stepped between the ropes since 2005.