SOCCER

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says it’s understandable some players don’t believe it’s safe enough to return to play football yet.

The German Bundesliga became the first major European league to restart yesterday and the Premier League will hold more talks about getting back underway next week.

Robinson told Sky Sports, even with extra hygiene protocols in place, not everyone will be comfortable playing during the coronavirus pandemic https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/5robinson.mp3

In the first of today’s two live Bundesliga fixtures – Cologne threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in their home clash with Mainz.

Champions and leaders Bayern Munich are away to the season’s surprise package Union Berlin (PRON: uhn-yon) hoping to extend their lead over Borussia Dortmund to four points.

That game has just kicked off.

RACING

Naas racecourse will stage the return of horse racing on June 8th.

Horse Racing Ireland have revealed the fixtures for June after a board meeting was held yesterday.

The 2000 Guineas go ahead on Friday June 12 at the Curragh and the 1000 Guineas the following day.

The Irish Derby retains its traditional date on Saturday, June 27, as does the Irish Oaks on Saturday, July 18 while National Hunt racing will resume at Limerick on June 22.

All meetings will take place behind closed doors.

GOLF

Four of the world’s best golfers return to action this evening to raise money for charity.

The team of Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson take on Ricky Fowler and Matthew Wolf in a skins match at the Seminole Club in Florida.

All funds raised from the 18 hole contest will help go towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The match is being broadcast on Sky Sports Golf from 7pm.

CRICKET

Cricket Ireland are “cautiously hopeful” that their One Day International matches against England this summer could still go ahead.

That’s according to a story in the Sunday Times.

It reports the matches – originally scheduled to take place in Nottingham, Birmingham and the Oval in September could take place behind closed doors at Old Trafford in late July.